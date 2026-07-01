Nerul Formula 4 Track Construction Under Fire After Car Crash Exposes Missing Reflective Strips And Zero Warning Signboards |

Safety concerns have surfaced over the ongoing construction of the Formula 4 racing circuit in Nerul, with citizens and local leaders alleging that the contractor has failed to implement basic safety measures, resulting in a rise in accidents.

Specific Violations Cited

According to local representatives, concrete barriers being installed along the race track lack mandatory reflective strips, making them difficult to spot at night. They also claim that no cautionary signboards indicating road work or warning motorists about the barriers have been installed.

The issue gained attention after a car reportedly crashed into one of the newly installed concrete barriers on Monday night. Residents allege that similar accidents involving both cars and two-wheelers have increased since the construction began.

Project Status & Technical Lapses

The Formula 4 circuit is being developed by modifying existing public roads. While the asphalt work has been completed, installation of concrete median barriers is currently underway. Critics say that the barriers should have been fitted with white and yellow reflective markings to improve visibility, especially during nighttime.

Former corporator Girish Mhatre has written to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner demanding immediate corrective measures. He has urged the civic body to install reflective strips on all concrete barriers, put up warning and work-in-progress signboards at key locations between Nerul and Seawoods, and provide adequate lighting, including LED lights and high-mast lamps, to prevent accidents.

Residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over the project, alleging that roads, footpaths and medians that had previously been repaired were dug up for the race track. They further claim that the civic administration has ignored public opposition to the Formula 4 project and compromised public safety by failing to ensure adequate precautions during construction.

The demand for immediate safety interventions has intensified following the recent accidents, with locals urging the authorities to prioritise commuter safety while the work continues.

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