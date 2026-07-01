NUHM Top Brass Conduct High-Level Review Of Panvel's Public Health Programmes, Push For New Health Centres Amid Growing Population

National Urban Health Mission | X

Senior officials of the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) reviewed the implementation of various public health programmes and schemes during a visit to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday.

Who Conducted the Review

The review was conducted by Dr Jagannath Virkar, Additional Mission Director, Mumbai, and Dr Deepti Deshmukh, Assistant Director (NUHM), who assessed the progress of health initiatives being implemented by the civic body.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on the health programmes being carried out under the guidance of the municipal commissioner. The visiting team also reviewed the constitution and functioning of Public Health Committees at health institutions, Women's Health Committees and the Integrated Health Promotion Committee at the municipal level. They instructed civic officials to ensure that committee meetings are held regularly.

Population Pressure & Land Crisis

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete and Deputy Commissioner (Health) Prasenjit Karlekar discussed the need for establishing additional health centres in view of the city's growing population. Officials directed the civic administration to submit a proposal to CIDCO seeking land for the proposed facilities.

The review also covered the implementation of key national health initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, maternal and child healthcare services, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, the National Quality Assurance Programme, Kayakalp and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Commendation & Future Planning

PMC officials presented ongoing healthcare initiatives and proposed future projects in the medical and public health sectors. Appreciating the corporation's efforts, Dr Virkar commended the civic body's work in strengthening urban healthcare services.

The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, Maternal and Child Health Officer Dr Ganesh Nair, City Tuberculosis Officer Dr Usha Rathod, City Programme Manager Dr Bhushan Chavan, Medical Officers Dr Manisha Chandak, Dr Suresh Pandit and Dr Anmol Thakur, Public Health Manager Dr Akanksha Hange, Epidemiologist Dr Akash Usale, along with other officials.

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