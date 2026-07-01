Maharashtra Mandates High Security Registration Plates For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles – ₹1,000 Fine Kicks In From July 1 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: If your vehicle was registered before April 1, 2019, you must install a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). From July 1, vehicles without an HSRP are liable for a ₹1,000 fine across Maharashtra.

There is, however, relief for vehicle owners who have already applied. Those who booked an HSRP installation appointment on or before June 30 will not face enforcement until their scheduled installation date.

How to book an HSRP -

Website: https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in/ZoneWiseWebsiteRedirect.html

- Customer Support: 7428965252

-Email:customer.support@mhhsrp.com

- Offline booking: Not available

Vehicle owners can also book through private agents, who typically charge an additional ₹100–₹200 over the official HSRP fee.

Official HSRP charges (excluding GST):

- Two-wheelers: ₹450

- Three-wheelers: ₹500

- Cars/Light Motor Vehicles: ₹745

- Medium and Heavy Motor Vehicles: ₹745

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