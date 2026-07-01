Late-Night Wall Collapse At Thane’s Wagle Estate Bus Depot Sparks Emergency Response, But No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A portion of the boundary wall at the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus depot in Wagle Estate collapsed late Tuesday night. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, a large tree adjacent to the collapsed wall has been rendered highly unstable, prompting immediate intervention from municipal authorities.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10:58 PM on June 30. The matter was brought to the administration's attention by former municipal councillor, Sanjay Waghule.

Swift Emergency Response

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams were quickly dispatched to the spot. Officials from the TMC Public Works Department (PWD), personnel from the Wagle Ward Committee Disaster Management Cell equipped with a JCB excavator, and the Fire Brigade with one fire tender arrived to handle the situation.

Debris Cleared; Tree Authority Notified

The collapse had caused debris from the wall to spill onto the adjacent road, creating a potential hazard for traffic. Utilizing the JCB machine, disaster management personnel and firefighters successfully cleared the rubble and moved it to the side, restoring normal road access.

While the immediate obstruction has been cleared, the situation remains critical as the tree lining the collapsed structure is now in a precarious state and risks falling. Speaking on the development, officials stated that the TMC's Tree Authority Department has been formally notified of the hazard. The department is expected to initiate necessary preventive action on the dangerous tree shortly to ensure public safety.

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