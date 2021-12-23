Mumbai records more than 600 COVID-19 cases, highest single day count since October 6

Mumbai on December 23 recorded more than 600 Covid-19 cases which is the highest single day count since October 6.

On December 23, the city reported 602 cases, last the highest single day spike was reported on October 6 when 629 cases were reported.

The number of active patients is 2,813 and the positivity rate is 1.52 per cent while 39,423 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 65 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new Omicron strain. It is followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:54 PM IST