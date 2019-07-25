Mumbai records air quality cleaner than New York, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore

After a week's break rains finally lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, but the downpour took the city by surprise which led to traffic jams and delays in trains. But the rains also made Mumbai's air quality one of the best in the world on Wednesday.

According to the Hindustan Times, Mumbai’s air quality (16) was cleaner than major international cities such as New York, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore. It was also the second cleanest air day since June 2015. On June 22, an AQI of 22 (good) was recorded, while Tuesday witnessed clean air with an AQI of 21. While an AQI of 17 (good) has been predicted for Thursday.

On Wednesday, Navi Mumbai recorded the cleanest air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with an AQI of 4 (good). Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR told the leading daily, “With wind speed ranging at a maximum of 30kmph in Mumbai combined with high moisture levels, pollutants can’t settle close to the surface. Isolated light showers further enhanced the dispersion process between Monday and Tuesday to westerly winds, allowing clear conditions over Mumbai. On Wednesday, significant rise in rain activity also helped clear more pollutants from Mumbai’s air.”