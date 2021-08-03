Mumbai records 557 Malaria cases in July; 2,318 in seven months - Check full details here

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai reported 557 Malaria cases in July 2021, a report by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. In the first seven months of this year, the island city recorded 2,318 Malaria cases. No deaths were reported.
If compared with last year's data, in July this year, the cases were significantly lower. In July 2020, Mumbai had reported 954 cases and no deaths.
The civic body, in the report, also stated that the city had reported 37 Dengue cases in July 2021. The data showed that Mumbai had recorded 294 Gastro cases in Jully 2021.
Check BMC's report on Malaria, Dengue, Lepto, Gastro and H1N1 cases here:
Last month, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said that since the virus outbreak, they have been on their toes to curb other illnesses, which have always taken a toll on Mumbaikars’ health. They have been taking preventive measures and have created awareness amongst the citizens about water-borne diseases and have asked them to take extra precautions.
“Though we had started the preparation for water-borne diseases late, we can keep it under control. All efforts taken by the health and insecticide department have yielded good results. On a larger scale, we carried our sanitation and fumigation work. We also oiled the stagnant water to destroy the breeding ground of the mosquitoes,” he said.
