Mumbai records 489 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 5

Mumbai reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,25,167.
645 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,99,341. Now, there are 7,947 active cases in the city.
City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,554 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 30,737 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 73,23,183 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 802 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.08 percent.
There are total 13 containment zones in the city and 65 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
