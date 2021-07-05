Mumbai records 489 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 5

Mumbai reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,25,167.

645 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,99,341. Now, there are 7,947 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,554 as per data released by the city's civic body.