Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:32 PM IST

Mumbai records 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on October 20

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai reported 463 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,51957.

558 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,8,696. Now, there are 4550 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,188 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 39,608 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,10,21,934 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1324 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 41 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:32 PM IST
