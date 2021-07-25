Mumbai records 362 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 25

Mumbai reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,34,119.

539 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,10,348. Now, there are 5,610 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,776 as per data released by the city's civic body.