Mumbai records 262 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on November 4

Mumbai reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on November 4, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,57,034.

269 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,34,590. Now, there are 3386 active cases in the city

City recorded deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 16,265 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 34,442 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 115,48,887 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,780 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 23 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers 20 plots in Kharghar and Pushpak Nagar on Diwali

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:04 PM IST