Mumbai records 214 new COVID-19 cases, 296 recoveries and 4 deaths on November 27

Mumbai reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on November 27, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,62,399.

296 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,41,253. Now, there are 2254 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,326 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Saturday, 35,692 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 123,36,270 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,711 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 16 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:47 PM IST