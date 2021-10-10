Mumbai: Realty sector bestows festive 'Dusshera' offers to homebuyers

The realty sector is hoping that Dussehra 2021 is propitious for them.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, national vice chairman of Naredco & MD, Hiranandani Group, said, “The festive fall season will see flash of arrays of new launches by the branded organised developers who have manged to refinance their debts and survived in for business continuity. Indian homebuyers are sentiment driven, and taste of auspiciousness is a win-win situation for both – homebuyers and consumers.”

Considering the rise in housing sales, several renowned developers are offering festival bonanzas to their customers. Nahar Group is offering homebuyers investing in its Chandivli project zero stamp duty and registration. The cost of a one-bedroom kitchen flat is Rs 99.99 lakh.

The Wadhwa Group too has Navratri specials underway, for its projects at Matunga, Kandivli and Chembur. The group is offering zero stamp duty along with a 25:75 Payment Plan.

Bhasker Jain, head, sales, marketing & CRM, said, “The real estate sector generally sees an uptick during the festive period starting from Navratri. The buyer gets a diverse choice of offers, schemes, prices to make their homebuying decision convenient. All nine days of Navratri are auspicious, have sacred importance and are perfect to take the plunge when it comes to home-buying decisions.”

Sumit Woods Limited, a prominent realty player in Mumbai, has a ‘Teen ka Tadka Offer’ for its project Arcenciel at Mulund. It is offering a 12-month EMI holiday in additional Rs 3 lakh discount and a ‘wheel of fortune’ for lucky winners to get an extra discount of up to Rs 2.5 lacs. Bhushan Nemlekar, director, said, “Buying a home at auspicious times and festivals is believed to bring prosperity and opulence in life. Therefore, homebuyers planning to invest, wait for this time of the year. Considering this festive mood, we are providing attractive offers for the homebuyers, that becomes an attractive value proposition, amidst the economic slowdown.”

Cherag Ramakrishnan, managing director, CR Realty, stated that people are keen to explore new investment opportunities and developers too offering lucrative schemes. An upward movement is anticipated during the festivities, a development that has given builders a reason to believe that the sector may bounce back to business-as-usual by the end of 2021.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:31 PM IST