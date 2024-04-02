Mumbai Rare Medical Case: Giant Roundworm Removed From Woman's Bile Duct At Bombay Hospital

Bombay Hospital (Website)

In a rare medical case, a giant roundworm (Ascariasis lumbricoides) was successfully removed from a 45-year-old woman’s bile duct during endoscopy at Bombay Hospital. According to doctors, only seven to eight cases of this nature have been reported in the country so far.

Bile Duct Stone Diagnosis And Subsequent Abdominal Pain

The patient, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was initially diagnosed with a bile duct stone and underwent an endoscopic removal and stent placement at Bombay Hospital. However, three weeks later, she developed severe abdominal pain, for which she visited a local hospital.

However, despite medication, her pain did not reduce, following which she visited Dr Gajanan Rodge, a gastroenterologist at Bombay Hospital. After admission to the hospital, her laboratory reports were normal, while an abdomen CT scan showed the stent in place with some stone particles in the biliary system. However, there was no apparent reason for the abdominal pain.

Successful Removal of Giant Roundworm from Woman's Bile Duct at Bombay Hospital

On closer look, Dr Gajanan and his team were surprised to discover a 17cm white tubular structure coming out of the bile duct during endoscopy. With great difficulty and the help of a retrieval catheter balloon, rat tooth forceps, and a Roth net basket, a worm was removed and isolated from the bile duct.

The senior doctor added that the surgery took 30 to 40 minutes. “If the worm reached the liver, the patient was at risk of jaundice; besides, it could travel to any part of the body. After the surgery, the patient’s condition improved, and her abdominal pain disappeared,” he said.