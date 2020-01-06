Mumbai: Rani Baug gets striped hyenas from Mysuru

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Rani Baug, has received a pair of striped hyenas, which were brought on January 2 to the zoo from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru in Karnataka.

As per the zoo authorities, the male hyena, Varun, is three years old and the female, Sowmya, is two years old and they will be kept in cages for public viewing. The hyenas are currently kept in the quarantine zone of the zoo.

According to a zoo official, a special cage is been prepared for the hyenas. The new pair will be fed with chicken and buffalo meat. The construction of a new cage is underway, as suggested by the National Zoo Authority for the hyenas, which is expected to be completed in mid-January.

Striped hyenas, also known as ‘taras’ in Marathi and ‘lakkadbagga’ in Hindi, live in scrub forests and belong to schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act of India. They are solitary and nocturnal animals with a lifespan of 24-25 years in captivity.

Meanwhile, the work to revamp and upgrade Rani Baug has speeded up. So far, 85 per cent of the zoo’s development work has been completed. Two years ago, after bringing penguins to the zoo, tourists flow has started to increase.

Soon, more native and exotic animals like tiger, lion, zebra, cheetah, giraffe, chimpanzee, ostrich, emu, kangaroo, African hyenas, pigeons, golden fox and bear will be brought to the zoo.