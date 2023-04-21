Mumbai: Ramzan austerities end with Eid celebrations | representative pic

Mumbai: On Friday morning, the first thing Abbas Ali Arif, a Dawoodi Bohra, did was to get ready for the 5.45am 'namaz' (prayer). He then ensured that he went to seek blessings of his community's spiritual leader and then paid obeisance at the mausoleum of the earlier leaders.

After 30 days of fasting during Ramzan, April 21 marked Eid-ul-Fitr for the one million-strong Dawoodi Bohra community. Notably, they celebrate Eid as per the Hijri (Egyptian) calendar which specifies the date on which the holy month of Ramadan begins and concludes. Whereas, the rest of the Muslim community will celebrate Eid on Saturday after the moon was sighted Friday evening.

“After morning 'namaz', we went for Eid prayers and then met friends and relatives. I went to Badri Mahal to pay my respects and seek blessings of our spiritual leader who is in Mumbai this time,” said Abbas.

“In Mumbai, the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, led the Eid-ul-Fitr 'namaaz' at Badri Masjid in Fort. He prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity of the nation. He also counselled community members to always treat people with kindness, compassion and respect,” said a spokesperson from the community.

Others from the Muslim community, who are celebrating Eid today, said they will be going for Eid 'namaz' that will be followed by day-longcelebrations. “In the morning, we will have Eid 'namaz' from 6.40am onwards. After that there will be day-long celebrations of meeting and greeting people,” said Anwar Khan as he greeted people with 'chand mubarak' after the moon was sighted yesterday.

As a custom, Khan got new clothes for Eid and gave 'Eidi' or monetary gifts to those younger than him. A grand feast, including sheer korma, malpua, keema, bhurji, paya and biryani, has been planned for today, he said.