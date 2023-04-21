Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohras to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dawoodi Bohra community will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, a time of fasting, prayers and spiritual reflection.

Dressed in their best attire, community members gathered in their local Masjids and community centres to offer prayers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. PRO Shaikh Aliasgar Moaiyadi said, “We traditionally celebrate Eid and the breaking of the fast by eating ‘kharak’ (dried stuffed dates) and by preparing and serving ‘sheer khurma’. After joining the early morning prayers on the day of Eid, community members will meet and greet each other and will collectively pray for everyone’s good health, happiness and prosperity.”

COLLECTIVE PRAYERS AT IDGAAH

City Qazi Maulvi Khaliq-ur-Rehman issued a press release from Darul Qaza City Ujjain that if the moon is sighted then Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday. If the moon is not sighted then Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 23.

Eid prayer will be offered at Idgaah at 8 am. In Jama Masjid prayers will be performed at 8.30 am, in Shahi Masjid at 8.15 am, in Fateh Masjid at 8.05 amin , Masjid Sarban at 8.30 am, in Masjid Kot Mohalla at 8.15 am, in Masjid Saudagaran at 9.00 am, in Lal Masjid, Nai Sadak at 8.30 am, in Masjid Fadalian at 8.15 am, in Masjid Shikari Gali at 8.15 am, in Masjid Mirzawadi at 8.15 am, in Masjid Hammalwadi at 8.30am, in Masjid Bhairavgarh at 8.30 am, in Masjid Noor Ismail, Agar Road Naka at 8.30 am, in Badi Masjid, Freeganj at 8.30am, in Masjid Omar, Damdama at 8.30 am, in Masjid Magazine Shah Baba, Sethi Nagar at 8.45 am and in Masjid Pandyakhedi at 8.45 am.