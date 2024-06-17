Parking For Residential Use: NMMC Seeks People Participation In Survey

NMMC Headquarters | File

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pursuant to the parking regulations in the construction regulations of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Bombay High Court in its order dated December 22, 2023, stated that the Municipal Commissioner should form a committee of experts regarding the requirement of parking for residential use.

It also said that the said committee should conduct a survey and study and make suitable recommendations to the Municipal Corporation and the Government. According to the order of the Bombay High Court, a committee consisting of experts has been formed with the approval of the Municipal Commissioner, an official from the town planning department of NMMC said in a social media post.

The meetings of the said committee have been held from time to time and a questionnaire has been prepared for conducting an online survey from the citizens regarding the requirement of parking for residential use in the construction regulations. Accordingly, it has been decided to conduct a survey from the citizens of Navi Mumbai.

Based on the information received at the end of the said survey, it will be possible to submit a report of the committee to the Municipal Corporation with suitable recommendations regarding the provisions of modest and adequate parking for residential use in the construction regulations in the NMMC area, the post said.

The residents of NMMC area are hereby requested to register their participation in the survey by filling the information on the link https://forms.gle/vrTFN3kbfFdiLS7M9 prepared by Corporation, so that the government may amend the provisions of the rules regarding parking, if necessary, from the civic body, can be recommended, the post added.