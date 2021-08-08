Mumbai: Raj-era pipelines will earn BMC Rs 32.26 crore

The BMC has proposed to sell two British-era iron water pipes (aqueducts) in scrap which will fetch it Rs 32.26 crore. A proposal to this effect has been tabled before the BMC Standing Committee. The two unused aqueducts of 1800 mm diameter each will be sold off once the proposal receives the nod.

However, the opposition parties have questioned the BMC’s process of shortlisting the firm that was selected in 2020 to buy the pipelines on the grounds that the selling price was not negotiated. The two aqueducts, called Twin Tansa mains, stretching from Balkum to Mulund and Mulund to Saddle Tunnel, were replaced with a single 3000 mm diameter main pipeline as part of water security to ensure maximum possible water supply to the city. “Parts of both these aqueducts were cut off and are lying unused,” a BMC official said. The scrap weighs 70.68 lakh kg.

Old aqueducts of 1800 mm diameter on the Tansa east and west sides from Bhandup Anchor Block to Powai were replaced as well, and the junk weighs 29.50 lakh kg. The BMC proposal says a firm called AIFSO Technologies Pvt Ltd has been shortlisted to buy the scrap. “These iron water pipes are from the British era. Considering the value of the iron from that time, its price is higher than the regular iron junk,” a BMC official said. The same contractor was shortlisted for the proposal in November last year, prompting criticism from the corporators.

A few Standing Committee members accused the administration of “helping” a particular firm. “How did the BMC administration calculate the base price that it has mentioned in the proposal? Why were the bids were not invited for the same? We demand a clarification or we will ask the BMC commissioner to scrap the proposal,” BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said.