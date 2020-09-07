Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97.97%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 97.97 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 97.83% this time last year.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,17,931 million litres of water or 97.97% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.83% with 14,15,978 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.57% with 13,97,681 million litres.