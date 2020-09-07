Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97.97%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 97.97 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 97.83% this time last year.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,17,931 million litres of water or 97.97% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.83% with 14,15,978 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.57% with 13,97,681 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 99.52% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.83%, Middle Vaitarna 96.80%, Upper Vaitarna has 96.81%, Bhatsa 97.90%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.46% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 0.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 2.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 31.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 0.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 22.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 7.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 8.00mm rainfall.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 percent.
