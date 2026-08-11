 Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning For City & Other Maharashtra Districts
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Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning For City & Other Maharashtra Districts

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a nowcast Yellow warning for Mumbai and eight other Maharashtra districts, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Issued at 1:30 pm on August 11, the warning remains valid until 4:30 pm. It also covers Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Jalgaon and Sangli, according to IMD.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning For City & Other Maharashtra Districts

Mumbai: As the city continues to brace for heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a Yellow nowcast warning for light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

According to the latest warning, which was issued at 1.30 pm on August 11 and will remain valid until 4.30 pm, the nowcast has been issued for the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara, Jalgaon and Sangli.

Orange warning for Mumbai Suburban

Subsequently, earlier in the day, the IMD had issued an Orange nowcast warning for Mumbai Suburban, cautioning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and moderate rainfall.

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The data further indicates that thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 kmph and moderate rainfall of 5–15 mm per hour, are very likely over Mumbai Suburban during this period for the next few hours.

IMD advises residents to remain cautious

Subsequently, the weather department has also warned residents to remain cautious, as intense spells of rain could lead to difficult travel conditions and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. The IMD has advised people to check road and traffic conditions before travelling and avoid unnecessary journeys during the warning period.

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Moreover, citizens are advised to remain indoors, as several rain-related incidents have been reported due to the heavy rainfall. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were also reported at several places, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging reported in Nalasopara

Concurrently, an intense spell lasting nearly two to three hours caused waterlogging on Naginadas Pada Road along the Nalasopara–Virar Road. Visuals shared from the region show people struggling to walk through the lane. Vehicular movement on the stretch was further affected due to the intense rainfall in the region.

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