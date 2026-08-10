Heavy Rain Floods Roads In MP's Shivpuri, Rivers Swell; Rainfall Rises By 71.95 mm In 3 Days | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Several roads were flooded and rivers and drains started flowing strongly in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after heavy rain over the past few days.

The district has recorded a rise of 71.95 mm in average rainfall in just three days.

Heavy rain in the Pichhore area on Saturday and Kolaras on Sunday evening caused water to collect on several roads. In the Kolaras area, around two hours of heavy rain led to water filling the railway underbridge leading to Ukawal village under the Lukwasa police post. The water blocked the route and affected movement.

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#WATCH | Roads Flooded, Rivers Swell In MP's Shivpuri After Heavy Rain; District Records 71.95 mm Rise In 3 Days#MadhyaPradesh #Shivpuri #MPNews pic.twitter.com/1PRoMJeqxN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 10, 2026

In Kolaras town, water also started flowing over the Gunjari River bridge on the road connecting Jagtpur to Khatik Mohalla. The route from Kolaras to Mohra village was also affected after water rose over the bridge.

The rising water caused problems for local residents. A video from the area shows a man driving a tractor through the flowing water, with several people sitting on the tractor.

The rising water at the Gunjari River crossing also worried local residents. Last year, a young man died after being swept away while trying to cross the same crossing during strong water flow.

Bhopal: Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Bhopal, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters pic.twitter.com/UX9cutCKZr — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

According to data from the Land Records Department, Shivpuri recorded 378.31 mm of average rainfall between June 1 and August 9, 2026. The figure stood at 306.36 mm on August 6, showing an increase of 71.95 mm in three days.

Despite the recent rain, Shivpuri is still far behind last year's rainfall. By August 9, 2025, the district had received 1,047.88 mm of average rainfall. This year, the figure is only 378.31 mm, which is 669.57 mm less than last year.

मध्यप्रदेश में मानसून ने एक बार फिर रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। स्ट्रॉन्ग सिस्टम एक्टिव होने के बाद प्रदेश के कई जिलों में तेज बारिश का दौर जारी है। भोपाल , सीहोर शाजापुर, उमरिया, मंडला, राजगढ़, विदिशा, सीहोर, हरदा और देवास में मौसम विभाग ने सोमवार को भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। pic.twitter.com/DqIRHllki2 — Asian News Madhya Pradesh (@AsianNewsMP) August 10, 2026

The normal average rainfall for Shivpuri is 816.3 mm. The rainfall recorded so far this year is around 46.3% of the normal average. The district still needs around 437.99 mm of rain to reach its normal average.

The recent rainfall has reduced the gap with last year's figures. Until August 6, the rainfall gap stood at 736.74 mm, but it has now reduced to 669.57 mm.