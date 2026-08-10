Madhya Pradesh August 10, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In State; Over 20 Districts On Alert | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system has become active over Madhya Pradesh, bringing heavy rain to several parts of the state after a long dry spell.

A monsoon trough and a low-pressure area led to heavy showers in many districts on Sunday, with some places facing flood-like situations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 21 districts on Monday.

Bhopal and several other districts have been receiving heavy rain since Sunday night. Several parts of Bhopal faced waterlogging, while a tree fell on VIP Road on Monday morning, causing a traffic jam.

Watch the condition below :

Very heavy rainfall in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh overnight



Bhopal IMD recorded 176mm rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:30am



Narmadapuram 123mm

Raisen 122mm

Rajgarh 112mm

Panchmarhi 87mm

Guna 76mm

Narsinghpur 83mm pic.twitter.com/dImqw0VjHU — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 10, 2026

The District Education Officer also announced a holiday for schools in Bhopal due to the rain. However, the order was issued after many students had already reached their schools. They were later sent back home.

Heavy rain was also reported from Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur. The Ramlila Maidan in Raisen was flooded, while rivers and streams in Sehore and Shyampur were flowing strongly.

Shajapur received around 4 inches of rain in six hours. Heavy rain began in Shujalpur around 3 am, bringing relief to farmers and traders after a long dry spell.

According to the IMD, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda and Dewas are under an orange alert for very heavy rain on Monday. These areas may receive up to 8 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

A heavy rain alert has also been issued for Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Khandwa, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

Several other districts, including Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khargone, Jhabua, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Gwalior, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Katni, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari, may receive light to heavy rain.

Very heavy rain observed over #Bhopal and #Indore and adjoining districts between two cities die to low pressure system. pic.twitter.com/cpt336d2sx — 🔴All India Weather (@allindiaweather) August 10, 2026

Heavy rain has affected road movement in Sehore district. Several roads, including the Shyampur bus stand route, Doraha Junction-Sehore Mandi road, Charanal-Hingoni road, Shyampur-Ghatpalasi road and Barkheda Hasan-Naihedi road, have been closed.

Water entered several houses in Shyampur. Some houses in Charanal and Jharakheda were also reported to have suffered damage, while two houses in Chapri were reportedly partially damaged. Water also entered houses in Chhatri.

In Bhopal, residents of Comfort Green Colony in Ward 75 near Jail Road faced problems due to waterlogging. Road work for a 10-lane project is underway in the area, and rainwater collected on the road, making it look like a large pond.

Shajapur received heavy rain on the second Monday of the month of Shravan after a long break. Around six hours of heavy rain was recorded from Sunday night to 8 am on Monday.

Waterlogging was reported near the BJP office after a drain overflowed. The urban highway near Radha Petrol Pump also saw water accumulation.

Weather expert Satyendra Dhanotia said around 4 inches of rain was recorded in six hours. He added that the weather may clear in the afternoon, but rain could return in the evening.

The fresh spell of rain has brought relief to farmers and also provided some relief from the humid heat across several parts of Madhya Pradesh.