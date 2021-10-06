e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:59 PM IST

Mumbai Rains: Train services on Trans-Harbour line resumed

FPJ Web Desk
The restoration work on Trans Harbour line was completed and overhead wire electric supply restored on Airoli - Thane Trans Harbour line section on Wednesday.

Train operations were resumed at 8.25 pm on Wednesday.

After heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder storm, a technical snag had been detected in the overhead wire near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line at around 6:20 pm on Wednesday evening.

Train operation beyond Kalyan (Kalyan- Karjat and Kalyan-Kasara ) were also stopped at 6.40 pm, but restored at 7.15 pm on Wednesday

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:59 PM IST
