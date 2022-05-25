Mumbai rains: Light rains have led to increased humidity

Though the anxious wait for rains is yet to be over, premonsoon showers have already started soaking the maximum city. In the past four days, light showers sponged Mahim, Sion, Powai, Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai, Dadar, Matunga, Parel and Colaba. However, the short-lived pourings have resulted in increased humidity.

Explaining the vagaries of weather, Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said, "These light showers are the pre-monsoon rains. There has been temperature dips throughout the city due to these showers butthehumidity will continue to remain high.” The intensity of these showers will increase by May 28 onwards, he added, while predicting that monsoon will arrive with full intensity by June’s second week.

Sharing the experience of an unexpected shower, Santacruz resident Teena Varghese exclaimed, “I was returning from office when it started pouring in Lower Parel. Although nobody was carrying an umbrella,the rain and temperature drop felt good after a long hot summer season.”

According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoon is expected to enter Mumbai as well as other parts of the west coast of Maharashtra between June 3-9.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:52 AM IST