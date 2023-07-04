 Mumbai: Rains Return After One-Day Break, MeT Dept Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Next 3 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Rains Return After One-Day Break, MeT Dept Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Next 3 Days

Mumbai: Rains Return After One-Day Break, MeT Dept Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Next 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Gateway of India |

After a one-day break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

However, some commuters claimed the train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...
article-image

There was no report of any major water-logging in the city, officials said.

Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai from Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Wednesday, it said.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places on Friday, it added.

Read Also
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across India As Southwest Monsoon Covers Entire Country
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Rains Return After One-Day Break, MeT Dept Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Next 3 Days

Mumbai: Rains Return After One-Day Break, MeT Dept Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Next 3 Days

Thane: KDMC to Deploy Field Staff Against Illegal Construction

Thane: KDMC to Deploy Field Staff Against Illegal Construction

Congress In No Hurry To Decide Opposition's Leadership Post

Congress In No Hurry To Decide Opposition's Leadership Post

Mumbai News: 774 FIRs on Power Theft Registered in a Year

Mumbai News: 774 FIRs on Power Theft Registered in a Year

Mumbai: Cabinet Expansion Within A Week, Says Shinde

Mumbai: Cabinet Expansion Within A Week, Says Shinde