IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across India As Southwest Monsoon Covers Entire Country

Rainfall | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, covering the entire country. This advancement occurred nearly a week ahead of the usual date of July 8.

The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states, including Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and others over the next five days. Additionally, the northeastern states are expected to experience significant rainfall during this period.

Northeastern States' Prediction

The monsoon has been particularly active in the northeastern states, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for the next five days. The IMD warns of the possibility of intense rainfall and has issued an orange alert for North Bengal. The region is likely to witness enhanced rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning activity from July 2 to July 7.

The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar can expect widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, while the rest of northern Bengal can anticipate fairly widespread rainfall during the same period.

IMD's Forecast For Central and Southern Regions

The IMD has forecast light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall over the central and southern regions of the country for the next five days. Specifically, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe may experience isolated heavy to heavy rainfall. The weather department has also cautioned fishermen in the coastal areas of Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gulf of Mannar, and Lakshadweep to remain cautious.

Western Regions To Witness Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall

In the western regions, Konkan, Goa, and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. Gujarat is expected to experience heavy rainfall on July 2 and 6.