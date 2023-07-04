Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | Representative image

Mumbai: After witnessing a rather sunny and dry day, the city and suburbs are back to getting drenched on Tuesday. The city has been witnessing intermittent rainfall all morning and will likely continue to see rainfall as the India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate rainfall.

The weather agency has also said that there is a possibility of the city receiving intense spells of the rains.

IMD has assigned no alert for Mumbai today, however starting tomorrow, it has sounded a yellow alert until July 7. Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar districts have also been assigned yellow alert, the Raigad district has been assigned orange alert indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in the region.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 26.8°C and has 92% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 31°C and 27°C for the next 48 hours. “Moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of occassional intense spells,” the IMD forecast stated.

Traffic congestion on Western Express Highway

On Tuesday, the city saw major traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway. Concurrently, the Central and Western Railway stated that the trains are plying on time. The BEST has not issued any notification regarding diversion due to rainfall.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 50.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Colaba · 45 AQI · Good

Sion · 34 AQI · Good

Bandra Kurla Complex · 135 AQI · Moderate

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2) · 63 AQI · Satisfactory

Borivali · 105 AQI · Moderate

Kasarvadavali · 26 AQI · Good