Mumbai Rains Live Updates: House Slab Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, No Injuries Reported

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai today, water cuts to continue.

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Mumbai on Sunday, July 2. However, owing to the delayed arrival of monsoon and dipping stock in lakes, the civic body had previously mulled imposing the water cut. On June 26, lake levels dipped to an abysmal low of 93,000 million litres (ML) while the city requires 14.47 lakh ML for a year's supply. Heavy rainfall in the last week has increased the stock by 92,000 ML and the current collective level of lakes stands at 1.85 lakh ML which equals 39 days of supply. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “We had planned water cuts for the whole year. Unless the stock in lakes reaches sufficiently high levels, the water cut will continue.”