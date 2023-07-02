 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: House Slab Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, No Injuries Reported
IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Mumbai on Sunday, July 2. However, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Konkan and Goa.

FPJ Web Desk
Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
02 July 2023 09:00 AM IST

House slab collapses in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, no injuries reported

In Seawoods Sector 48, in CIDCO constructed Gayatri Society House, a slab collapsed in the bedroom of a flat around 2 am. Fortunately, the entire family was sleeping in the hall and no injuries were reported.

House slab partially collapsed in a flat in Seawoods

House slab partially collapsed in a flat in Seawoods |

02 July 2023 08:10 AM IST

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai today, water cuts to continue.

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Mumbai on Sunday, July 2. However, owing to the delayed arrival of monsoon and dipping stock in lakes, the civic body had previously mulled imposing the water cut. On June 26, lake levels dipped to an abysmal low of 93,000 million litres (ML) while the city requires 14.47 lakh ML for a year's supply. Heavy rainfall in the last week has increased the stock by 92,000 ML and the current collective level of lakes stands at 1.85 lakh ML which equals 39 days of supply. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “We had planned water cuts for the whole year. Unless the stock in lakes reaches sufficiently high levels, the water cut will continue.” 

