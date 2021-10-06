e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:43 PM IST

Mumbai Rains: Overhead wires damaged on trans-harbour line, train operations halted briefly

FPJ Web Desk
Representational image |

Representational image |

Advertisement

After heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder storm, a technical snag has been detected in the overhead wire near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line at around 6:20 pm on Wednesday evening.

Train operation beyond Kalyan (Kalyan- Karjat and Kalyan-Kasara ) were also stopped at 6.40 pm, but restored at 7.15 pm on Wednesday

(more details awaited)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal