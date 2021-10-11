Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds expected in next 3-4 hours

According to the weather forecast department, moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds are expected in various places of Mumbai. The weather department has adviced the citizens to be careful in the wake of rains.

According to IMD officer K S Hosalikar, rains are expected to lash in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

On evening of October 6, Mumbai witnessed heavy to moderate rains along with thundering and lightning.

Month of October started on a dry note with just a sprinkle in some parts. But retreating monsoon showers till middle of October are, more often than not, become a parting gift. Mumbai nearly goes dry for the next 6 months between November and April, unless some freak cyclonic storm invades Konkan coast during the post monsoon season.

City is currently witnessing spells along with thunder from south Mumbai to certain isolated places in the suburbs.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17. "Conditions continue to remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. All India monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 percent of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:38 PM IST