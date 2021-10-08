Rain relief package for farmers: Maharashtra govt sanctions aid worth Rs 365 crore

The state government, on Thursday, sanctioned Rs 365.67 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains in July this year, said relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar. He added that the government has directed all the concerned agencies to ensure that the aid reaches the affected farmers immediately.

According to the government’s decision, farmers affected due to loss of crops in the rains will get a financial assistance.

An allocation of Rs 365.67 crore and Rs 150.12 crore has been set aside for Pune, Rs 8.51 crore for Konkan, Rs 118.41 crore for Amravati, Rs 77.97 crore for Aurangabad and Rs 10.65 crore for Nagpur. The money has been sanctioned from the state’s disaster response fund.

Wadettiwar said the government has approved a disbursed a total of Rs 365.67 from this fund. In July-end, more than 200 people died in heavy rains, landslides and floods in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra districts.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said although the government is providing immediate relief to victims of natural calamities, it should not be treated as compensation as this cannot make up for the loss suffered by them. “These disasters were putting a strain on the state's economy,” he said.

