Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Maharashtra government deploys resources to tackle situation
Chief Minister's Office has said that the state government has deployed men and machinery to tackle possible eventualities in Mumbai, Pune and Raigad districts.
Though the CMO appealed people to not panic, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed everyone to stay at home. The CMO said that NDRF, SDRF along with army, navy, police and fire brigade had been instructed to co-ordinate with each other to help citizens.
Navi Mumbai: School holiday declared
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for schools in the wake of heavy rains. It has also advised citizens to not venture out unless there's something important. The corporation also said that waterlogging was possible in low-lying areas of the city.
Good news for Mumbai amid heavy rains, Modaksagar lake overflows
Modaksagar lake, which supplies water to areas in BMS Jurisdiction has filled fully and is even overflowing . BMC has made the announcement in a post from its official X handle. The post is in Marathi.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway
Traffic is moving slowly and there is traffic jam on several stretches on Eastern Express Highway.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: When is the high tide?
On days of heavy rains such as today, a lot depends on high tide of the sea. City's drainage system cannot efficiently remove water when there is high tide.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that a high tide of 4.64 metre is expected at 2:51 pm today.
Navi Mumbai reels under downpour
Heavy rains have lashed not just Mumbai Metropolitan Region but nearby cities too. Waterlogging has begun near Mafco Market in Navi Mumbai.
Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains
The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 966395 Million litres (ML) of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity, as per a report released by BMC on Thursday.
Trains on Central route running slowly amid low visibility
The Central Railway spokesperson has told FPJ that trains on the main line are running slower than usual due to low visibility and wind speeds.
Waterlogging at National College, SV Road, buses diverted
Due to waterlogging at National College and SV Road in Bandra buses have been diverted. The affected routes are 1, C-1, 4, 83, 84, 201, 202. These buses are now plying via Linking Road.
Mumbai Rains Live update: Waterlogging reported in Vikhroli
It is being reported that water has accumulated on railway tracks on Central line's Vikhroli station.