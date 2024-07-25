 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Mumbai rains live updates: Rains are lashing the city and suburbs on Thursday (July 25 ). Trains have begun to get delayed. There is waterlogging in several parts of the city. Officegoers are carefully observing the situation before beginning their commute. Free Press Journal brings you the live updates.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Image shows vehicular traffic amid heavy downpour in Mazgaon area on July 25, 2024 | X (@ANI)
25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Maharashtra government deploys resources to tackle situation

Chief Minister's Office has said that the state government has deployed men and machinery to tackle possible eventualities in Mumbai, Pune and Raigad districts.

Though the CMO appealed people to not panic, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed everyone to stay at home. The CMO said that NDRF, SDRF along with army, navy, police and fire brigade had been instructed to co-ordinate with each other to help citizens.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: School holiday declared

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for schools in the wake of heavy rains. It has also advised citizens to not venture out unless there's something important. The corporation also said that waterlogging was possible in low-lying areas of the city.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Good news for Mumbai amid heavy rains, Modaksagar lake overflows

Modaksagar lake, which supplies water to areas in BMS Jurisdiction has filled fully and is even overflowing . BMC has made the announcement in a post from its official X handle. The post is in Marathi.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway

Traffic is moving slowly and there is traffic jam on several stretches on Eastern Express Highway.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: When is the high tide?

On days of heavy rains such as today, a lot depends on high tide of the sea. City's drainage system cannot efficiently remove water when there is high tide.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that a high tide of 4.64 metre is expected at 2:51 pm today.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Navi Mumbai reels under downpour

Heavy rains have lashed not just Mumbai Metropolitan Region but nearby cities too. Waterlogging has begun near Mafco Market in Navi Mumbai.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 966395 Million litres (ML) of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity, as per a report released by BMC on Thursday.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Trains on Central route running slowly amid low visibility

The Central Railway spokesperson has told FPJ that trains on the main line are running slower than usual due to low visibility and wind speeds.

25 July 2024 12:46 PM IST

Waterlogging at National College, SV Road, buses diverted

Due to waterlogging at National College and SV Road in Bandra buses have been diverted. The affected routes are 1, C-1, 4, 83, 84, 201, 202. These buses are now plying via Linking Road.

25 July 2024 11:19 AM IST

Mumbai Rains Live update: Waterlogging reported in Vikhroli

It is being reported that water has accumulated on railway tracks on Central line's Vikhroli station.

