Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Maharashtra government deploys resources to tackle situation

Chief Minister's Office has said that the state government has deployed men and machinery to tackle possible eventualities in Mumbai, Pune and Raigad districts.

Though the CMO appealed people to not panic, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed everyone to stay at home. The CMO said that NDRF, SDRF along with army, navy, police and fire brigade had been instructed to co-ordinate with each other to help citizens.