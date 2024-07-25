 Watch: Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

Watch: Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 966395 Million litres (ML) of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity, as per a report released by BMC on Thursday.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image

Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 AM on Thursday amid heavy rains.

The lake has 2,769.8 crore liters (27,698 million liters) of storage capacity.

Last week, Tulsi Lake, situated in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, began overflowing at 8:30 am on Saturday, marking the first among seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. This lake contributes only 18 million litres (ML) of water to the city's daily supply.

Yesterday around 4 PM the Tansa lake started overflowing. Tansa lake has 14508 crore liters (27,698 million liters) of storage capacity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared the a video of the overflowing lake on its official X handle.

The continuous rainfall in last 24 hours has caused to waterlogging in various parts of the city, impacting local transportation.

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 966395 Million litres (ML) of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity, as per report released by BMC on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Mumbai Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man In Connection With Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul...

Mumbai Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man In Connection With Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul...

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

Maharashtra's Engineering & Management Institutes To Add 192 New Divisions For Working...

Maharashtra's Engineering & Management Institutes To Add 192 New Divisions For Working...

Maharashtra: Hindu Groups Plan 'Chalo Lohagad' Rally To Address Encroachments On Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Maharashtra: Hindu Groups Plan 'Chalo Lohagad' Rally To Address Encroachments On Chhatrapati Shivaji...