Watch: Vihar Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 AM on Thursday amid heavy rains.

The lake has 2,769.8 crore liters (27,698 million liters) of storage capacity.

Last week, Tulsi Lake, situated in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, began overflowing at 8:30 am on Saturday, marking the first among seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. This lake contributes only 18 million litres (ML) of water to the city's daily supply.

Yesterday around 4 PM the Tansa lake started overflowing. Tansa lake has 14508 crore liters (27,698 million liters) of storage capacity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared the a video of the overflowing lake on its official X handle.

The continuous rainfall in last 24 hours has caused to waterlogging in various parts of the city, impacting local transportation.

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 966395 Million litres (ML) of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity, as per report released by BMC on Thursday.