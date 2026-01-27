 Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Patchy Showers Across Western & Central Suburbs, IMD Issues Nowcast Warning
Mumbai witnessed sharp spells of rain across several suburbs early morning, raising uncertainty over whether the wet weather will persist. Eastern areas like Andheri, Powai and Ghatkopar saw showers, while South Mumbai stayed mostly dry. The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane, warning of light rain spells and advising commuters to stay cautious.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai Rains | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai saw sharp spells of rain across several parts of the city and its neighbouring regions on Tuesday, triggering fresh uncertainty over whether the sudden wet spell is likely to persist. Although there was a layer of haze seen in the skies despite rain showers. This is the second time rains have lashed the city this year after January 1.

Early morning showers were reported from multiple central, eastern and north-western suburbs, including Dahisar, Andheri, Powai, Kurla and Ghatkopar. In contrast, rainfall remained largely hit-or-miss in the south-western suburbs, while South Mumbai stayed mostly dry through the morning hours.

IMD Issues Nowcast Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 7 am, placing Mumbai and Thane under a Yellow Alert for the next three hours. The advisory warned of light spells of rain and urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

Rains Lash Thane & Navi Mumbai

Neighbouring regions such as Thane and Navi Mumbai also witnessed light to moderate showers around 6.50 am, leading to damp road conditions during peak office hours. Commuters reported brief spells rather than continuous rainfall, though officials cautioned that localised waterlogging could occur if the intensity increases.

While rain clouds hovered over parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a thick layer of haze was observed in pockets such as Wadala. The mix of moisture and haze created a gloomy atmosphere, particularly in low-lying and industrial areas, reducing visibility in the early hours.

For now, authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious, especially during morning travel hours, as sudden rain spells combined with reduced visibility could slow traffic and affect road safety. Further updates from the IMD are expected later in the day, depending on cloud movement and rainfall patterns over the region.

