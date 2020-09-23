Mumbai Rains: Bombay High Court suspends hearings due to heavy rains

The incessant rains that lashed the city overnight, compelled the Bombay High Court to suspend its hearings on Wednesday. Around 14 benches of the HC including three division benches suspended their hearings owing to rains.
An official circular issued by the HC administration stated, "Due to acute shortage of staff because of heavy rain today, the benches are unable to take up the matters on their respective boards. Judicial Proceedings for the day, thus, stand suspended."
Officials informed Free Press Journal that most of the HC registry staff and judge's staff couldn't reach their office due to rains and waterlogging in their areas.
The benches including one headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, would now be taking up their matters listed for Wednesday on Thursday.
Among the numerous matters adjourned, one is of the legal spat going on between actress Kangana Ranaut and the BMC over the demolition of her bungalow.
A bench of led by Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla was to hear the matter today as it had allowed the actress to make Sena MP Sanjay Raut a party to her plea. The executive editor of Saamna was likely to be responding to Kangana's allegations of him abusing her.
Apart from this, another bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal was scheduled to take up the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and all other accused arrested in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput. But now all these matters would be heard on Thursday.
