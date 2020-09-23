Mumbai Rains: Bombay High Court suspends hearings due to heavy rains

The incessant rains that lashed the city overnight, compelled the Bombay High Court to suspend its hearings on Wednesday. Around 14 benches of the HC including three division benches suspended their hearings owing to rains.

An official circular issued by the HC administration stated, "Due to acute shortage of staff because of heavy rain today, the benches are unable to take up the matters on their respective boards. Judicial Proceedings for the day, thus, stand suspended."

Officials informed Free Press Journal that most of the HC registry staff and judge's staff couldn't reach their office due to rains and waterlogging in their areas.