Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall disrupts suburban rail services on WR, CR

Moreover, they have also short terminated Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Special and Howrah-Mumbai Special at Thane, Hyderabad-Mumbai Special at and Gadag-Mumbai special at Kalyan.

Central Railway spokesperson said that the suburban services have been suspended from 5 am. "Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla, traffic

has been suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons, " he said.

He further said that special shuttle services are being run between Thane-Kasara, Thane-Karjat, and Vashi-Panvel stations, while several long-distance trains are also rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the Western railway has also suspended all its services between Churchgate and Bandra Railway Station due to waterlogging on railway tracks on Wednesday morning. “The suburban services between Churchgate-Bandra were again suspended from 9.30 am, but all special suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road,” said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR.

The zonal railway said that the special Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi was also short terminated at Andheri.