 Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As More Rainfall Is Expected Across City & Maharashtra
Mumbai remains on yellow alert as IMD warns of more rain across Maharashtra. Waterlogging slows traffic, with forecasts of heavier downpours later this month in Konkan, Pune, and Vidarbha.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As More Rainfall Is Expected Across City & Maharashtra | Manasi Kamble/FPJ

Mumbai remains on a yellow alert for another day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended weather warnings across several parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Pune, and Raigad. Residents have been advised to brace for intermittent showers through the weekend. Continuous rainfall since Friday left several areas of the city waterlogged, slowing down traffic on key arterial roads. Commuters are likely to face similar conditions on Sunday.

Weather enthusiasts on X, formerly Twitter, highlighted the looming intensity of the system. One update warned that Mumbai could witness some of the heaviest rainfall between September 27 and 29, as a low-pressure area (LPA) moves from the Bay of Bengal toward Maharashtra.

The system is expected to bring extreme rainfall to Vidarbha, North Konkan, and even Pune before heading towards Gujarat. Another post noted that the west coast, including Karnataka, Kerala, and the ghats, may also experience a late September rainfall surge due to the same weather activity.

Mumbai Weather Outlook

For the coming week, temperatures in Mumbai will largely remain stable with highs of around 31°C and lows between 25°C and 26°C. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with chances of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers almost every day. On September 21, the city can expect showers in some areas, while from September 22 to 24, occasional rainfall may provide relief from humidity. By September 25 and 26, the trend is set to continue, with thundershowers likely in patches.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, especially with predictions of heavier rains later in the month. With waterlogging already affecting mobility, Mumbaikars are advised to plan travel in advance and stay updated on weather alerts.

