Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Plans To Revamp 4 Harbour Line Stations

Mankhurd railway station is among the four stations that MRVC will revamp.

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has been working on an ambitious plan to revamp four stations on the Harbour Line, including GTB Nagar, Chembur, Govandi, and Mankhurd, with an estimated cost of Rs 130 crores. The tendering process of the project is expected to be finalised by October 15.

According to chief public relations officer of MRVC Sunil Udasi, the station improvements will include the provision of additional Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), elevated decks, interconnections between decks/FOBs, skywalks, and the relocation of service buildings, stalls, and kiosks. Additionally, entry/exit areas will be enhanced, and green spaces will be integrated into the stations' surroundings.

Specifically, at GTB Nagar station, plans include constructing a deck connecting the east and west entrances on the south end, featuring an Elevated Booking Office that will connect to the Road Over Bridge (ROB) and a proposed platform. "A new Home Platform measuring 275 metres in length and 10 metres in width will also be built on the west side. The existing platform will be extended by 75 metres to the north, and a parking area will be established as part of the improvements. Some railway offices will be relocated to accommodate these changes," said Udasi

These stations are crucial transportation hubs, with an average daily footfall of around 45,000 to 55,000 commuters, handling over 425 to 430 trains daily. The upcoming renovations aim to enhance the commuter experience and improve the overall infrastructure of these vital stations on the Central Railways' Harbour Line.