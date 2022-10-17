Mumbai: Railway Protection Force Saves 62 Lives between January to September 2022

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Mumbai railway station. | File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak", have saved 62 lives so far on Central Railway from January to September 2022.

Out of these 62 incidents, 24 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in Mumbai division, 14 cases in Nagpur division, 12 cases were resgistered in Pune division, 8 cases in Bhusaval division, and 4 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered with Solapur division.

The alert RPF, in most cases, has saved the lives of passengers who were facing danger while boarding or alighting running trains. They have also saved people while allegedly attempting suicide for various personal reasons. But in the end, this act of lifesaver has resulted in jubilation, happiness, and gratitude beyond words towards the RPF personnel.

RPF personnel have also saved people by overcoming diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises, and retrieving passengers’ luggage. Amidst all this, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers.

Visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in print and electronic media and have gone viral on social media.

With the assistance of other on-duty railway personnel, RPF personnel are always at the forefront and keep an around-the-clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway property but also the lives of railway passengers.