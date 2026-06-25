Mumbai Railway Police Recruitment Scam: Policeman Among 4 Booked For Cheating Aspirants Of ₹14 Lakh | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A major fraud linked to the recently concluded Railway Police recruitment process has surfaced, with a policeman and three associates accused of cheating aspirants and their families of nearly ₹14 lakh by promising jobs in the force.

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The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against Sachin Rathod, Nayan Rathod, Chandrakant Rathod and Aarti Jadhav for allegedly deceiving candidates seeking recruitment in the Railway Police. Police sources said Sachin has reportedly been suspended from service, although officials are verifying his employment status.

The case was registered on the complaint of Anil Jadhav, a school teacher from Dharashiv district. According to police, Jadhav’s son had travelled to Mumbai on April 19 to appear for a physical test at the Railway Police Headquarters ground in Ghatkopar.

Investigators said Rathod, dressed in a police uniform, approached candidates and their parents at the venue and allegedly claimed he could secure recruitment for selected aspirants. He allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh to ensure a job for Jadhav’s son, later reducing the amount to ₹12.5 lakh, citing the candidate’s Banjara community background. He reportedly sought half the payment in advance and the balance after recruitment.

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Jadhav allegedly paid around ₹6.5 lakh in instalments. However, after the recruitment process concluded and no assistance materialised, he sought a refund.

During inquiries, police found that several other candidates had allegedly paid money under similar assurances. Candidates also told investigators that Rathod distributed yellow T-shirts at the recruitment ground, claiming they would help aspirants secure higher marks and be identified by officials. He allegedly further claimed that invigilators known to him would assist candidates during the written examination.