Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Singer Aditya Ram Shankar In Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case On False Promise Of Marriage | File photo

Mumbai: Juhu Police have registered a case against singer and music composer Aditya Ram Shankar for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman on the false promise of marriage. A case has been registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

According to a police officer from Juhu Police Station, the accused will soon be issued a notice and called for questioning as part of the investigation.

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As per the complainant, she came into contact with Aditya Ram Shankar about a year ago through a mutual friend. The friendship gradually developed, following which the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in Juhu and established physical relations with her after promising to marry her.

The woman has alleged that Aditya repeatedly had sexual relations with her over an extended period while assuring her that they would get married. However, whenever she raised the issue of marriage, he allegedly avoided giving a clear answer.

According to the complaint, on May 25 this year, the woman once again asked Aditya and his family about their marriage plans. It was then that he allegedly informed her that marriage would not be possible because she belonged to a different caste.

The complainant has alleged that she then realized that she had been deceived and that the accused had repeatedly exploited her physically by making false promises of marriage. Based on her complaint, Juhu Police registered an FIR under Section 69 of the BNS and have begun further investigation into the matter. Police officials said the allegations are being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.