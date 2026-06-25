D.N. Nagar Police Register Cheating Case Against Mumbai Woman Over ₹15.72 Lakh Matrimonial Fraud Complaint By UK-Based Man | file photo

Mumbai: D.N. Nagar Police have registered a cheating case against a 46-year-old Mumbai woman after a UK-based Indian-origin man alleged that she fraudulently obtained over ₹15.72 lakh from him by promising marriage and concealing details about her past relationships.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Amit Ajitkumar Gadhvi (55), a British citizen originally from Jamnagar, Gujarat, came into contact with the accused, Rekha Hamir Solanki, through the matrimonial website Shaadi.com in July 2020. Gadhvi, who lives in Leicester, United Kingdom, had created a profile on the platform after his divorce in 2020 and was looking for a life partner.

Police said that after exchanging requests on the matrimonial portal, the two began communicating regularly through WhatsApp calls and messages. During their conversations, Solanki allegedly claimed that she was a divorcee living in Andheri West, Mumbai, with her teenage daughter.

The complainant alleged that Solanki gradually gained his trust and repeatedly sought financial assistance on various pretexts, including visa expenses, air tickets, rent, personal expenses and other emergencies. Believing that the two would eventually marry, Gadhvi transferred money to her through Western Union on multiple occasions between July 2020 and July 2021.

According to the complaint, Gadhvi initially sent funds for Solanki and her daughter to obtain visas and travel to the United Kingdom. The woman and her daughter later visited the UK in November 2020, where the couple reportedly held an engagement ceremony in the presence of friends and family members.

During her stay in Britain, Gadhvi also allegedly purchased an iPhone worth approximately £1,200 for Solanki’s daughter and provided Solanki with cash and travel expenses. He further claimed that he continued sending money to her after she returned to India, ultimately transferring a total of 15,669 British Pounds, equivalent to approximately ₹15.72 lakh.

The complainant stated that he later became suspicious after learning from mutual acquaintances that Solanki had allegedly been involved in multiple marriages and had previously obtained money from other men by promising marriage. Upon confronting her, she allegedly admitted that she had been married on three occasions. Gadhvi also claimed that he discovered she had concealed an alleged relationship with another man.

Realising that he may have been deceived, Gadhvi stopped sending money in July 2021. Despite repeated attempts by Solanki, her daughter and her sister to persuade him to continue the relationship, he refused. The complainant alleged that he was subsequently blocked on WhatsApp by the accused.

Based on the complaint, D.N. Nagar Police have registered a case against Rekha Hamir Solanki (46) under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and are examining the financial transactions and other evidence submitted by the complainant. Further investigation is underway.