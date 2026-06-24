Mumbai: Contractor, Site Supervisor Booked After Worker Dies In Fall From 12th Floor Of Vikhroli Building

Police have booked a contractor and site supervisor after a construction worker died in a fall at an under-construction building in Vikhroli | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the contractor, site supervisor and others associated with the Manasarovar Residential LLP project in Kannamwar Nagar 2, Vikhroli East, after a 34-year-old worker fell to his death from the 12th floor of an under-construction building at 9 pm on June 21.

The accused have been booked for causing death through gross negligence and failing to provide essential safety measures at the site. The deceased, Santosh Atwari Singh, 34, was a native of Giridih district in Jharkhand.

According to the FIR, Singh had arrived in Mumbai with fellow workers Jitendra Chando Bharti, 33, and Uday Bharti, 33, both from Jharkhand. They reported at Building 261 around 6 pm.

Safety Lapses Alleged At Site

Labour work supervisor Niladhar Thapa, 31, allegedly asked them to begin work the next morning. Until their formal joining, they were accommodated on the third floor and given Rs 2,000 each for expenses.

The complaint alleged that although construction had reached the 14th floor, safety nets, railings and protective barricades had not been installed. Workers were also housed inside the premises without adequate safety equipment.

Worker Found Critically Injured

After dinner around 9 pm, Singh received a phone call and went towards the upper floors. Soon afterwards, the workers heard a crash and found him critically injured on a pile of steel reinforcement bars. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead around 2 am on June 22.

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Bharti later found Singh’s missing phone on the 12th floor near an uncovered rectangular opening meant for bathroom and water pipelines. Police suspect Singh slipped while speaking on the phone and fell through the opening.

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