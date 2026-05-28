Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹3 Crore Penalty On Contractor After Fatal Crane Collapse Claims 2 Lives In Mira-Bhayander | File Pic

Mumbai: Following the death of two labourers in a gantry crane accident at a casting yard for the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road project under the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (Phase 2) in Mira-Bhayander, the BMC has decided to impose a Rs. 3 crore penalty on the contractor responsible for execution and maintenance of the facility. The action comes after a probe report by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) flagged lapses linked to the incident.

Two workers — Raghunath Das (38) and Kanha Singh (45) — lost their lives on May 2 after a platform they were inspecting at the Bhayander project site collapsed from a height of nearly 35 feet. Following the incident, the BMC appointed VJTI to conduct a detailed probe. The report has now been submitted to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide for further action.

The report by VJTI found several safety lapses at the worksite and suggested corrective measures. "It said the railings on the maintenance platform were too low and recommended replacing the existing M10 bolts in the crane with stronger M12 bolts to avoid structural failure. The institute also suggested increasing the height of the railings by up to six feet, securing them to the crane with cables, and adding extra structural support to improve the crane’s stability," said a senior civic official.

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In the wake of the incident, the BMC has also initiated third-party safety audits of all casting yards and project construction sites. Meanwhile, a series of construction-related accidents in Mumbai has raised serious concerns over safety standards at infrastructure project sites.

On April 29, a police constable Santosh Chavan was killed after part of a construction rig fell at a flyover site on the Sion-Panvel Highway, leading the BMC to slap a Rs. 1 crore penalty on the contractor. On February 14, another mishap occurred in Mulund when a slab from a Metro viaduct parapet wall crashed onto vehicles below, leaving one dead and three injured. Several officials, including the project director and manager, were later arrested.

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