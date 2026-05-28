BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Warns Of Hunger Strike If Illegal Encroachments In Borivali Not Removed By June 7

Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Warns Of Hunger Strike Over Illegal Encroachments |

Mumbai: BJP MLA from Borivali Sanjay Upadhyay met BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday to discuss several civic issues, public amenities, and pending development works in area. He raised concerns related to metro connectivity, encroachments, exploitation of contract workers, and illegal activities. The MLA warned that if illegal encroachments were not removed by June 7, he would launch a hunger strike along with local residents on June 8, urging the administration to take immediate and effective action.

Upadhyay also demanded the restoration of direct Metro services between Gundavali and DN Nagar in both directions, saying that thousands of passengers are currently forced to change trains during their journey, leading to inconvenience and wastage of time, and restarting the direct service would provide major relief to commuters.

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During his meeting with the BMC chief, the MLA also alleged that some contractors were illegally employing Bangladeshi and Rohingya workers, and demanded a thorough verification drive and strict action against contractors found violating the rules. He also raised concern over increasing encroachments around Borivali Metro Station and Link Road, and said illegal occupation of footpaths, playgrounds, and roads was causing inconvenience to local residents. He also highlighted complaints regarding harassment of women and students, thefts, and chain-snatching incidents in the area, creating fear among citizens.

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