Navi Mumbai Senior Citizens Turn Up In Large Numbers For NCMC Card Registration Camp |

Navi Mumbai: The Airoli Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Sector 5, Chincholi Garden, successfully organised an NCMC card registration camp on May 27.

The camp was held from 8 am to 2.30 pm and witnessed an enthusiastic response from senior citizens.

The initiative was conducted under the Shasan Aplya Dari.

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With the collective efforts of volunteers and organisers, registration of more than 200 people was successfully completed.

Senior citizens expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the organisers for conducting the camp smoothly and helping them complete the registration process.

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