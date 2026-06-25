Four Killed, Two Injured After Speeding Car Collides With Truck At Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP's Mandsaur | AI-Generated Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday near Titrod village in Sitamau police station limits.

The victims are reported to be residents of Aurangabad, Maharashtra and were heading towards Delhi

According to the Sitamau police station, six people were travelling in a Renault Triber car.

Two deceased identified

Police have identified the two deceased as Ravindra Kale and Sachin Gangadhar Gajbhare, both residents of Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The process of identifying the other two deceased and injured is ongoing. Police are trying to contact their families.

The injured remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly an hour before being rescued by residents and police.

All the injured were taken to the Sitamau Community Health Centre, where doctors declared four of them dead.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed, trapping the occupants inside for about an hour.

After the accident, the occupants remained trapped in the vehicle for about an hour. Passersby and other drivers on the expressway began rescue operations.

Upon receiving information, police and ambulances also arrived at the scene. After considerable effort, all the injured and deceased were extricated from the car.

Truck and driver abscond

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. Efforts are being made to identify the truck using nearby CCTV cameras and the expressway's surveillance system.

Preliminary investigations by the Sitamau police station have linked speeding and loss of control to the accident.