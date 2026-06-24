 Police Bust Illegal MD Drug Factory In MP's Mandsaur; Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore Seized, Two Arrested-- VIDEO
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HomeIndorePolice Bust Illegal MD Drug Factory In MP's Mandsaur; Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore Seized, Two Arrested-- VIDEO

Police Bust Illegal MD Drug Factory In MP's Mandsaur; Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore Seized, Two Arrested-- VIDEO

Mandsaur police in Madhya Pradesh busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Bajkhedi village and seized about 14 kg of drugs worth nearly ₹14 crore. Two accused were arrested during the raid, while others are being questioned. The factory was running inside a room in a field. Police said they are investigating the full supply network and connections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Police Bust Illegal MD Drug Factory In MP's Mandsaur; Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore Seized, Two Arrested-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police have busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit during a major raid on Tuesday.

Police recovered around 14 kg of MD drugs from the spot. The estimated value of the seized drugs in the international market is said to be around ₹14 crore.

According to information, the operation was carried out by the Nai Abadi police station near village Bajkhedi, where the factory was running inside a small room-like structure in the middle of a farm.

Watch VIDEO Below :

During the raid, police arrested two accused persons. Several other suspects linked to the racket are also being questioned. Officials said they are trying to uncover the full network and supply chain behind the operation.

According to police, they received a tip-off that synthetic drugs were being manufactured in a secluded area. Acting on this information, the team conducted the raid and found the illegal setup.

Preliminary findings suggest that raw materials were brought from outside and the finished drugs were supplied to different areas, including within the district and beyond.

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The operation was carried out by a team including Nai Abadi police station in-charge Kuldeep Singh Rathore, sub-inspector Vinay Bundela, sub-inspector Vikas Gehlot, and Shamgarh police station in-charge Kapil Saurashtriya, along with other officers.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said that the investigation is still going on and more details will be shared soon. He added that the exact quantity of drugs and the role of all accused will be confirmed after a detailed probe.

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