Police Bust Illegal MD Drug Factory In MP's Mandsaur; Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore Seized, Two Arrested-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police have busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit during a major raid on Tuesday.

Police recovered around 14 kg of MD drugs from the spot. The estimated value of the seized drugs in the international market is said to be around ₹14 crore.

According to information, the operation was carried out by the Nai Abadi police station near village Bajkhedi, where the factory was running inside a small room-like structure in the middle of a farm.

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🇮🇳CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS🇮🇳



🚨CBN in Action🚨



📌Date: 21.06.2026

📌Place: Mandsaur, M.P.

📌CBN Mandsaur seized 616 kg Poppy Straw

📌1 Person arrested & 1 Truck seized under the provisions of NDPS Act 1985

📌Further investigation on@FinMinIndia @cbic_india @PIB_India @ANI pic.twitter.com/BRnYCXQQL1 — CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS (CBN) (@cbn_1234) June 23, 2026

During the raid, police arrested two accused persons. Several other suspects linked to the racket are also being questioned. Officials said they are trying to uncover the full network and supply chain behind the operation.

According to police, they received a tip-off that synthetic drugs were being manufactured in a secluded area. Acting on this information, the team conducted the raid and found the illegal setup.

मंदसौर पुलिस ने पकड़ी करोड़ों की ड्रग्स फैक्ट्री



लगातार सफलता ये दर्शाती हैं कि मंदसौर sp meena साहब नशे के सौदागरों के सपनो सफल नहीं होने देंगे



जिले में बड़े आयात नशे के कारोबारी माफिया युवाओं के जीवन को बर्बाद करना चाहते



Mp के सीएम के सख्त निर्देशों का पालन करती मंदसौर… pic.twitter.com/ApMIg03y2Q — sunita dhangar (@dhangarranglal2) June 24, 2026

Preliminary findings suggest that raw materials were brought from outside and the finished drugs were supplied to different areas, including within the district and beyond.

The operation was carried out by a team including Nai Abadi police station in-charge Kuldeep Singh Rathore, sub-inspector Vinay Bundela, sub-inspector Vikas Gehlot, and Shamgarh police station in-charge Kapil Saurashtriya, along with other officers.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said that the investigation is still going on and more details will be shared soon. He added that the exact quantity of drugs and the role of all accused will be confirmed after a detailed probe.