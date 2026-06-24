Patient Spotted Drinking Alcohol Inside Hospital Ward In MP's Sagar; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a patient drinking alcohol inside a ward at Sagar District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

This scene has raised questions about the hospital's security arrangements.

According to reports, the video surfaced on social media around 2 pm on Tuesday. In the footage, a young man can be seen sitting under a hospital bed inside the ward and consuming alcohol.

The video was reportedly recorded by another woman inside the hospital. In the footage, she can be heard saying, "Ye patient hai, aur dekho baithkar daaru pee raha hai" ("He is a patient, and look, he is sitting here drinking alcohol").

The video also shows a family member trying to stop the man from consuming alcohol. However, he ignores the attempts to intervene and drinks the entire glass in one go.

Watch the video below :

Sources said hospital staff tried to stop the patient, but he allegedly ignored their instructions and continued drinking alcohol inside the ward.

This is not the first such incident at the hospital.

Earlier, a video of a middle-aged man openly consuming alcohol in the same ward had also gone viral. Repeated incidents of this nature have raised concerns about security and monitoring inside the hospital.

Family members of other patients expressed concern over the incident, saying hospitals are meant for treatment and patient care, and such activities could affect the safety and well-being of others admitted there.

Following the viral video, attention is now focused on what action the hospital administration will take.

However, no official statement had been issued by hospital authorities at the time of writing.